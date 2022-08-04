Version 1.8.8 Patch Notes

Today we bring some more fixes and tweaks, with a particular focus on sneaky gamepad issues. We've also added a new feature that might assist some people work on a particular achievement. Thanks again to everyone who's been playing and sharing Tvö!

New Features

Added a speedrun timer option in the "Graphics" menu that times runs from the end of the opening credits to the start of the end sequence

Added a screen that indicates when a player disconnects instead of sending them to the main menu immediately

Adjustments

Made the gamepad cursor move more quickly in menu screens

Reduced atmospheric scattering to account for visual artifacts in the underground area

Changed inputs to close notebook text to be more in line with other UI interactions

Adjusted position of some mossy elements

Adjusted position of some wall-text elements

Fixes