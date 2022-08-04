Version 1.8.8 Patch Notes

Today we bring some more fixes and tweaks, with a particular focus on sneaky gamepad issues. We've also added a new feature that might assist some people work on a particular achievement. Thanks again to everyone who's been playing and sharing Tvö!
New Features
- Added a speedrun timer option in the "Graphics" menu that times runs from the end of the opening credits to the start of the end sequence
- Added a screen that indicates when a player disconnects instead of sending them to the main menu immediately
Adjustments
- Made the gamepad cursor move more quickly in menu screens
- Reduced atmospheric scattering to account for visual artifacts in the underground area
- Changed inputs to close notebook text to be more in line with other UI interactions
- Adjusted position of some mossy elements
- Adjusted position of some wall-text elements
Fixes
- Fixed an issue that rendered the gamepad cursor ineffective when viewing notebooks
- Fixed control rebinds that made it impossible to scroll notebook text with a gamepad
- Fixed an issue that disregarded unlocked framerates
- Fixed an issue that caused certain instances of haptic feedback to be passed between players
- Fixed an issue that caused ambient noise resume during the ending sequence if the pause menu was opened
- Fixed a spooky scary skeleton that wasn't behaving as intended
- Fixed a rock with incorrect LoD placement
Changed files in this update