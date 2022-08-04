 Skip to content

Tvö update for 4 August 2022

Version 1.8.8 Patch Notes

Build 9251990

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today we bring some more fixes and tweaks, with a particular focus on sneaky gamepad issues. We've also added a new feature that might assist some people work on a particular achievement. Thanks again to everyone who's been playing and sharing Tvö!

New Features

  • Added a speedrun timer option in the "Graphics" menu that times runs from the end of the opening credits to the start of the end sequence
  • Added a screen that indicates when a player disconnects instead of sending them to the main menu immediately

Adjustments

  • Made the gamepad cursor move more quickly in menu screens
  • Reduced atmospheric scattering to account for visual artifacts in the underground area
  • Changed inputs to close notebook text to be more in line with other UI interactions
  • Adjusted position of some mossy elements
  • Adjusted position of some wall-text elements

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue that rendered the gamepad cursor ineffective when viewing notebooks
  • Fixed control rebinds that made it impossible to scroll notebook text with a gamepad
  • Fixed an issue that disregarded unlocked framerates
  • Fixed an issue that caused certain instances of haptic feedback to be passed between players
  • Fixed an issue that caused ambient noise resume during the ending sequence if the pause menu was opened
  • Fixed a spooky scary skeleton that wasn't behaving as intended
  • Fixed a rock with incorrect LoD placement

