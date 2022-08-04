-
Improvements
- Adjust thresholds for "Shady Income" Achievement series.
- Adjust thresholds for "Shady Savings" Achievement series.
- Removed "Shady Earnings (100K)" Achievement and replaced it with "Multiplying Fortunes (4.5)" Achievement.
- Adjust thresholds for "Deeper Runs" Achievement series.
Fixes
- Fix issue where timer for consecutive Superlaser time continued to increase after warping.
Prepare For Warp: Unlimited Edition: Beyond Insanji update for 4 August 2022
Version 2.0.7.171 - Achievement Adjustments
