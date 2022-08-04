 Skip to content

Prepare For Warp: Unlimited Edition: Beyond Insanji update for 4 August 2022

Version 2.0.7.171 - Achievement Adjustments

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Improvements

    • Adjust thresholds for "Shady Income" Achievement series.
    • Adjust thresholds for "Shady Savings" Achievement series.
    • Removed "Shady Earnings (100K)" Achievement and replaced it with "Multiplying Fortunes (4.5)" Achievement.
    • Adjust thresholds for "Deeper Runs" Achievement series.

  • Fixes

    • Fix issue where timer for consecutive Superlaser time continued to increase after warping.

Depot 1805961
