Hotfix & a message from the Team

Inquisitors,

as some of you have reported, the recent backend transfer didn't go flawlessly. The server state we worked with during the transfer did not include the progress made on Sunday which unfortunately could not be recovered, despite our best efforts.

We would like to apologize for this experience and to make up for the losses, upon the next login you will be offered a gift as a token of our apology. Moreover, we are introducing a new Weekly Bonus that will last for two weeks and will grant the following effects:

**+ 100% XP Bonus

25% Influence Bonus

25% Fate Bonus

25% Loot Quality & Quantity Bonus**

Our team will keep working on the reported problems and will also deal with the remaining performance issues in the upcoming period.

Patch v2.6.0b

Fixed bugs

Fixed the Warp Energy Redirection mastery for all psyker spells

Fixed various sound issues

The Emperor Protects.