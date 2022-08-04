 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Forsake update for 4 August 2022

V0.3.1 - Skill Tree, improvements and fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9251813 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!
Today, a big update has arrived, with more horror and more customization!
Something to make you shiver.
So will you be a fast, strong, or technical urban explorer?

SKILL TREE

  • Leveling up offers more skill points
  • You can now choose specific skills (categories : Strength, Speed, Technical)
    Skills:
  • 10% more stamina
  • 50% shorter time to leave an exploration
  • Increases the power of the light by 50%
  • Increases experience gain by 20%
  • Reduces interaction delays by 20% (medikit, resurrection ...)
  • Increases the loot value by 20%
  • Increases life by 25%
  • Increases speed by 10%
  • Shows other players on the map
  • Adds 1 extra equipment slot (total of 4 slots)
  • No more footsteps noises
  • Refill a light stick every 20 seconds

OTHERS

  • Tutorial displayed on the 3 first explorations (accessible from pause menu at any time)
  • Hospital: scary elements appears when relics are picked up
  • Simplified School (no more underground, basket court and locker)
  • Added lights flickering when detected by AI and changed the placement of default light
  • Deleted Flashlight equipment
  • Displaying new exp in ending screen (with difficulty changes and skill changes)
  • Added walls on secret rooms without loot
  • Fixed hitboxes (library stairs fixed)
  • Fixed menu buttons in main menu selectable sprite
  • Fixed black screen when knocked out by brutal butcher
  • Fixed medikit (full life instead of +100)
  • Fixed wrong text displayed on bestiary menu
  • Fixed and tweaked spawners

Changed files in this update

Depot 1785121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link