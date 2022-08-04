V0.3.1 - Skill Tree, improvements and fixes

Hello everyone!
Today, a big update has arrived, with more horror and more customization!
Something to make you shiver.
So will you be a fast, strong, or technical urban explorer?
SKILL TREE
- Leveling up offers more skill points
- You can now choose specific skills (categories : Strength, Speed, Technical)
Skills:
- 10% more stamina
- 50% shorter time to leave an exploration
- Increases the power of the light by 50%
- Increases experience gain by 20%
- Reduces interaction delays by 20% (medikit, resurrection ...)
- Increases the loot value by 20%
- Increases life by 25%
- Increases speed by 10%
- Shows other players on the map
- Adds 1 extra equipment slot (total of 4 slots)
- No more footsteps noises
- Refill a light stick every 20 seconds
OTHERS
- Tutorial displayed on the 3 first explorations (accessible from pause menu at any time)
- Hospital: scary elements appears when relics are picked up
- Simplified School (no more underground, basket court and locker)
- Added lights flickering when detected by AI and changed the placement of default light
- Deleted Flashlight equipment
- Displaying new exp in ending screen (with difficulty changes and skill changes)
- Added walls on secret rooms without loot
- Fixed hitboxes (library stairs fixed)
- Fixed menu buttons in main menu selectable sprite
- Fixed black screen when knocked out by brutal butcher
- Fixed medikit (full life instead of +100)
- Fixed wrong text displayed on bestiary menu
- Fixed and tweaked spawners
Changed files in this update