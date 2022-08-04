V0.3.1 - Skill Tree, improvements and fixes

Hello everyone!

Today, a big update has arrived, with more horror and more customization!

Something to make you shiver.

So will you be a fast, strong, or technical urban explorer?

SKILL TREE

Leveling up offers more skill points

You can now choose specific skills (categories : Strength, Speed, Technical)

Skills:

Skills: 10% more stamina

50% shorter time to leave an exploration

Increases the power of the light by 50%

Increases experience gain by 20%

Reduces interaction delays by 20% (medikit, resurrection ...)

Increases the loot value by 20%

Increases life by 25%

Increases speed by 10%

Shows other players on the map

Adds 1 extra equipment slot (total of 4 slots)

No more footsteps noises

Refill a light stick every 20 seconds

OTHERS