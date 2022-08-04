Patch notes 2022-08-04 (experimental)

The Experimental Branch is generating lots of feedback, and we thank you for that. Please keep it coming! Today, we’re fixing several bugs reported by our players while also making some other minor changes.

Misc.

Gravity Battery’s model was updated. It is no longer stackable as it allowed for some slightly too funky setups.

Water Dump can now be placed under platforms.

When saving the game, you can now browse earlier saves, for example to overwrite them easily.

Settlement Panel icons are now highlighted when under the cursor.

Need tooltips now update real-time.

Added and updated several golem animations.

Bug fixes