Patch notes 2022-08-04 (experimental)

The Experimental Branch is generating lots of feedback, and we thank you for that. Please keep it coming! Today, we’re fixing several bugs reported by our players while also making some other minor changes.
Misc.
- Gravity Battery’s model was updated. It is no longer stackable as it allowed for some slightly too funky setups.
- Water Dump can now be placed under platforms.
- When saving the game, you can now browse earlier saves, for example to overwrite them easily.
- Settlement Panel icons are now highlighted when under the cursor.
- Need tooltips now update real-time.
- Added and updated several golem animations.
Bug fixes
- Engine now correctly charges up Gravity Batteries when there’s no energy consumption in the network.
- Shrine’s flame no longer disappears after clicking the building.
- When trying to place an attraction in an unavailable area, AoE for all other attractions of that type is now still displayed.
- Fixed a bug with status icons always appearing in front of fire particle effects regardless of the actual distance from the camera.
- Updated the Numbercruncher’s model to lower the poly count.
- Fixed the not-so-great beaver colliders, making it easier to click them for example in a Medical Bed.
- Golem Haulers no longer misplace their backpacks.
- A beaver’s overall well-being is now correctly calculated.
- Fixed a bug that resulted in incorrectly calculated swimming speed.
- Medical Beds can no longer be prioritized by haulers.
- Injured beavers that are already resting in a Medical Bed no longer display the “Injured” status icon.
- Fixed a bug with the migration panel not updating correctly.
- A pop-up window used to rename a unit or a district now allows typing right away.
- Sliders in Settings no longer reset their position after clicking a different button.
- Switching a recipe in a building no longer causes its panels to temporarily break.
- Fixed several other minor visual issues across the UI.
Changed depots in development branch