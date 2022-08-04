 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pizza Death update for 4 August 2022

Minor Update #2

Share · View all patches · Build 9251795 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

02022-08-04

  • music pickups now display correctly between runs
  • reduced pizzabox pickup cooldown
  • 'success' text consistent green colour
  • add main menu button to pause menu
  • updated chiptune tracks 7-9

Changed files in this update

Depot 2006361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link