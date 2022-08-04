Minor Update #2

02022-08-04
- music pickups now display correctly between runs
- reduced pizzabox pickup cooldown
- 'success' text consistent green colour
- add main menu button to pause menu
- updated chiptune tracks 7-9
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
02022-08-04
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update