Fixing the "Escape":

Sounds of steps are played after the player presses Esc. (fixed)

The escape menu can be called while reading the note, although it is not displayed. (fixed)

Recall that the game does not pause if you call the exit menu, so it was designed that you could not cheese the enemies and to avoid some technical problems. So it's not a bug.

Everything else I found related to the exit button and what was the bug is fixed in this update