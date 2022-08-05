Roboquest - Hotfix 0.10.2 and Localization Update

Howdy Guardians!

Hope you're doing fine.

Continuing our effort to bring more languages to Roboquest, we just released an hotfix updating some of the languages and implemented new ones. The others are still being worked on by the community translators. In addition, we started localizing the store page in various languages. Make sure to check out the supported languages displayed in the right-part of the store page section to know if your language is currently in the game.

Of course, we also included the fix of some of the gamebreaking bugs of the game.

Here is the list of changes:

Localization

• Updated localization for Chinese, French and Portuguese-Brazilian

• Added localization for Persian, Dutch, Korean and Italian

• Added localized version of the store page for the languages above and others

• Updated the store page to reflect what languages are currently supported in the game

Developer's Note: Please make sure to check out the supported languages on the store page to make sure your language is available.• Updated and fixed several text issues

General Changelist

• 'Artishock' can no longer instantly kill you when coupled with the 'Electro Mastery' perk

• 'Elemental Weapon' no longer triggers the bonus effects of items twice

• 'Master Exploder' upgrade now works properly

• 'Sharp Wave' visual effect no longer disappears after dying once and being rebooted

• You can no longer be stuck forever if the client player disconnects during the end game screen, the victory screen or right after he died

• Fixed a few other crashes

