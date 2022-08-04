 Skip to content

An old school adventure fps - Go To Hell update for 4 August 2022

GO TO HELL v 1.6.1 :

  • adding an invincibility frame when player is hit.

  • fixes bugs on enemy shots.

  • fixes some minor bugs.

