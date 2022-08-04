GO TO HELL v 1.6.1 :
-
adding an invincibility frame when player is hit.
-
fixes bugs on enemy shots.
-
fixes some minor bugs.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
GO TO HELL v 1.6.1 :
adding an invincibility frame when player is hit.
fixes bugs on enemy shots.
fixes some minor bugs.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update