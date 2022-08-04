Update to EA 0.6.1

Hello community,

Yet another update for Harvest Days: My Dream Farm today!

Included there are a few changes, for example we have adjusted some parameters in relation to the character's movement. Some people reported suffering from dizziness after playing for more than 1 hour. That's why we have increased the character's turning speed. We will keep working on this, so please feel free to contact us if you have any suggestions or want to tell us more about your gaming experience.

Also new: both the icon and the 3d model of the wheat flour has been updated. Both were identical to the sack of grain which caused a bit of confusion.

We have also added a new cooking ingredient... Sugar! A cooking expansion is coming soon... Stay tuned to our channels!

Of course, we have also fixed several bugs in this update.

Again, if you have any questions or suggestions, please write to us. The same applies if you find a bug! We are all ears!

Thank you so much!

Family Devs and Toplitz Productions.

Harvest Days: My Dream Farm - EA 0.6.1

ADDED

Sugar, a new cooking ingredient. You can buy sugar at the general store

Player movement: Some players reported dizziness after several hours of play. We have adjusted the rotation speed to be faster.

Wheat flour: 3D model.

Wheat flour: Icon.

The fade effect.

FIXED