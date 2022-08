Share · View all patches · Build 9251551 · Last edited 4 August 2022 – 14:59:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello Commanders,

We have added a skirmish mode In this update. You can enter the mode from the main menu. The content is as follows:

There are two modes: Annihilate and Defense.

Three maps are from the campaign mode

Freely choose the vehicles of both sides, and can adjust the strength of vehicles (several levels to choose from)

Hope you will like it.

-JoyBrick

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1416230/Panzer_Knights/