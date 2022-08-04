 Skip to content

armageddon war: old era wreckers update for 4 August 2022

0.9.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9251376 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimized random dialogue for a large number of games
Edge optimization of color block in Kamchatka region
Player cannot switch to view faction map without selecting country
Fixed bug with neutral AI unit action
Units WILL NOW DEAL ADDITIONAL DAMAGE AFTER A CRITICAL HIT BASED ON THEIR CURRENT HEALTH RATIO. This DAMAGE WILL NOW BE AVOIDED IF THE HIT UNIT IS A GENERAL

  • Added a new mechanic: level by level antagonism, as the player's strength increases, countries that are not friendly to the player will gradually join the player's opposition
    The campaign maps are almost complete except for the three campaign maps of WWI

