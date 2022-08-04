Optimized random dialogue for a large number of games

Edge optimization of color block in Kamchatka region

Player cannot switch to view faction map without selecting country

Fixed bug with neutral AI unit action

Units WILL NOW DEAL ADDITIONAL DAMAGE AFTER A CRITICAL HIT BASED ON THEIR CURRENT HEALTH RATIO. This DAMAGE WILL NOW BE AVOIDED IF THE HIT UNIT IS A GENERAL

Added a new mechanic: level by level antagonism, as the player's strength increases, countries that are not friendly to the player will gradually join the player's opposition

The campaign maps are almost complete except for the three campaign maps of WWI