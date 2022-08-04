Apis 1.4.3

Hey Beekeepers!
It’s been a hot minute - welcome to all our new pocket beekeepers reppin’ on the Switch <3
This update is mostly to cover a bunch of stuff that has come from our handheld friends, although anyone who plays with a controller or on Steam Deck will also benefit from the changes and fixes!
As you might have seen on Twitter we’ve started work on all the new goodies for the Butterfly Update - it’ll be a while before that update is out though as there’s a lot of stuff coming with it!
~ Ell
Changes
- You can now drop half of a stack of items when holding them into an empty slot using Square/X/Y (quick move button) on gamepad/console
- When closing a menu while still holding an item on gamepad/console, the dropped item will now be further from the player so it's not picked up immedietely
- Increased retrigger speed for holding down slot movement/chapter selection dpad/analogue stick on Switch
- Added the ability to sort your backpack by R stick clicking an empty slot (like crates) on gamepad/console
- Added a visible autosave message on gamepad/console
- If it hasn't rained in 3 days in a row after Day 4 then the chance of rain will be doubled (swamps still remain 100% chance)
- Grandpa's Axe will now appear in the Lost+Found if you didn't look after it (single tear cry emoji)
- Changed a lot of the slot selection in machines on gamepad/console so things should feel more "correct" moving around slots (instead of moving the cursor to the bottom storage bar)
- Made it clearer in the guide you can use triggers or R stick to change tile/wall placement
Crash Fixes
- Fixed "ds_map_find_value argument 1 incorrect type (undefined)... at sc_get_tooltip()" crash
- Fixed "ds_map_find_value argument 1 incorrect type (undefined)... at sc_centrifuge2_add()" crash
Bug Fixes
- Fixed joining player progress not being saved on Switch due to a file mounting issue
- Fixed some slower particle effects on Switch
- Fixed boat + mead buff speed not being 2x base speed on Switch (boo, hiss)
- Fixed Bobbee's shop showing your Rubee total underneath instead of your Honeycore total on Switch
- Fixed not being able to use the right stick click to gather honeycomb in beehives on gamepad/console
- Fixed Honeycore Shovel not digging up grass properly on gamepad/console
- Fixed not being able to place down grass properly on gamepad/console
- Fixed microscope notification message being empty on gamepad/console
- Fixed GUI tooltips showing on top of the GUI element on gamepad/console
- Fixed not being able to dig up snow with spades on gamepad/console
- Fixed not being able to close the backpack if you opened it while traveling in a boat on gamepad/console
- Fixed changing recipe in the workbench not visibly updating requirements until you click on it on gamepad/console
- Fixed seeing a tooltip for a backpack instead of the cute player tooltip when highlighting the player
- Fixed not seeing a visual for the tile you are hammering underneath you if you had a backpack on gamepad/console
- Fixed being able to select an invisible "production" meter in Swarmers on gamepad/console
- Fixed not being able to place windows on selected walls on gamepad/console
- Fixed menu objects not hammering in 2 hits (to prevent accidents) on gamepad/console
- Fixed book-based notifications not opening to the correct page when opening the corresponding book on gamepad/console
- Fixed sometimes getting a Verdant Bee from an Uncommon X Forest cross if you hadn't discovered the Verdant Bee yet
- Fixed joining player saving in a boat not returning in a boat when rejoining the same host's world
Changed files in this update