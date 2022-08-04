Apis 1.4.3

Hey Beekeepers!

It’s been a hot minute - welcome to all our new pocket beekeepers reppin’ on the Switch <3

This update is mostly to cover a bunch of stuff that has come from our handheld friends, although anyone who plays with a controller or on Steam Deck will also benefit from the changes and fixes!

As you might have seen on Twitter we’ve started work on all the new goodies for the Butterfly Update - it’ll be a while before that update is out though as there’s a lot of stuff coming with it!

~ Ell

Changes

You can now drop half of a stack of items when holding them into an empty slot using Square/X/Y (quick move button) on gamepad/console

When closing a menu while still holding an item on gamepad/console, the dropped item will now be further from the player so it's not picked up immedietely

Increased retrigger speed for holding down slot movement/chapter selection dpad/analogue stick on Switch

Added the ability to sort your backpack by R stick clicking an empty slot (like crates) on gamepad/console

Added a visible autosave message on gamepad/console

If it hasn't rained in 3 days in a row after Day 4 then the chance of rain will be doubled (swamps still remain 100% chance)

Grandpa's Axe will now appear in the Lost+Found if you didn't look after it (single tear cry emoji)

Changed a lot of the slot selection in machines on gamepad/console so things should feel more "correct" moving around slots (instead of moving the cursor to the bottom storage bar)

Made it clearer in the guide you can use triggers or R stick to change tile/wall placement

Crash Fixes

Fixed "ds_map_find_value argument 1 incorrect type (undefined)... at sc_get_tooltip()" crash

Fixed "ds_map_find_value argument 1 incorrect type (undefined)... at sc_centrifuge2_add()" crash

Bug Fixes