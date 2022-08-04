 Skip to content

QuickMatrix update for 4 August 2022

V3.5.5 Experience Optimization

Share · View all patches · Build 9251245 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The search window can be displayed and closed independently through hotkeys, and a close button is added to the search window;
  • Button layout calculation algorithm optimization;

Changed files in this update

Depot 1995301
