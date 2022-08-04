Fixes and update rewards in chests!

Changed rewards in locked chests. Rare rewards in chests will change after a certain period of time. Hurry up to get the unique rewards of this rotation!
Bronze chest:
- Stargazer's Black Cloak
- Stargazer's Black Steed
Iron chest:
- Stargazer's Blue Cloak
- Stargazer's Blue Steed
Steel chest:
- Stargazer's Red Cloak
- Stargazer's Red Steed
Chests and keys can be collected from corpses, treasures, godsends, or purchased in the in-game store.
Changes in combat mechanics:
- Now, when using combat abilities, the player will receive the "In battle" effect.
- You cannot land on the ground to recover while you are in combat.
- You can't commit suicide if you're in combat.
- You cannot summon a mount while you are in combat.
- You can't change items in your left hand (shields) while you're in combat.
- Changing an item in your right hand (weapon) will cost 20 stamina if you are in combat (this does not apply to bolas).
- The range of all throwing spears has been reduced from 6 to 5m.
- Reduced armor by 1% for all thosorium light armor.
- Removed 80% block limit for light armor.
- Heavy shields. Each skill level gives -1% dodge.
- Axes. Reduced max crit chance bonus to 4%.
Other changes:
- Added a 100% chance to get a key to a locked chest in the Epic Treasure loot.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug with dodge and light shields.
- Fixed a bug with the master's mark when crafting light shields.
- Fixed a bug with the display of the blacksmith in the Royal Castles.
- Fixed a bug in the 3D model of a female character.
- Fixed graphics of some flags on the wall.
Changed files in this update