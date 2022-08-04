 Skip to content

Wild Terra Online update for 4 August 2022

Fixes and update rewards in chests!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed rewards in locked chests. Rare rewards in chests will change after a certain period of time. Hurry up to get the unique rewards of this rotation!

Bronze chest:

  • Stargazer's Black Cloak
  • Stargazer's Black Steed
    Iron chest:
  • Stargazer's Blue Cloak
  • Stargazer's Blue Steed
    Steel chest:
  • Stargazer's Red Cloak
  • Stargazer's Red Steed

Chests and keys can be collected from corpses, treasures, godsends, or purchased in the in-game store.

Changes in combat mechanics:

  • Now, when using combat abilities, the player will receive the "In battle" effect.
  • You cannot land on the ground to recover while you are in combat.
  • You can't commit suicide if you're in combat.
  • You cannot summon a mount while you are in combat.
  • You can't change items in your left hand (shields) while you're in combat.
  • Changing an item in your right hand (weapon) will cost 20 stamina if you are in combat (this does not apply to bolas).
  • The range of all throwing spears has been reduced from 6 to 5m.
  • Reduced armor by 1% for all thosorium light armor.
  • Removed 80% block limit for light armor.
  • Heavy shields. Each skill level gives -1% dodge.
  • Axes. Reduced max crit chance bonus to 4%.

Other changes:

  • Added a 100% chance to get a key to a locked chest in the Epic Treasure loot.

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed a bug with dodge and light shields.
  • Fixed a bug with the master's mark when crafting light shields.
  • Fixed a bug with the display of the blacksmith in the Royal Castles.
  • Fixed a bug in the 3D model of a female character.
  • Fixed graphics of some flags on the wall.

