Fixes and update rewards in chests!

Changed rewards in locked chests. Rare rewards in chests will change after a certain period of time. Hurry up to get the unique rewards of this rotation!

Bronze chest:

Stargazer's Black Cloak

Stargazer's Black Steed

Iron chest:

Stargazer's Blue Cloak

Stargazer's Blue Steed

Steel chest:

Stargazer's Red Cloak

Stargazer's Red Steed

Chests and keys can be collected from corpses, treasures, godsends, or purchased in the in-game store.

Changes in combat mechanics:

Now, when using combat abilities, the player will receive the "In battle" effect.

You cannot land on the ground to recover while you are in combat.

You can't commit suicide if you're in combat.

You cannot summon a mount while you are in combat.

You can't change items in your left hand (shields) while you're in combat.

Changing an item in your right hand (weapon) will cost 20 stamina if you are in combat (this does not apply to bolas).

The range of all throwing spears has been reduced from 6 to 5m.

Reduced armor by 1% for all thosorium light armor.

Removed 80% block limit for light armor.

Heavy shields. Each skill level gives -1% dodge.

Axes. Reduced max crit chance bonus to 4%.

Other changes:

Added a 100% chance to get a key to a locked chest in the Epic Treasure loot.

