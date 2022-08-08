Hotfix 1 has arrived! Please board the latest version of Sweet Transit

Passengers, we hope you're enjoying your Sweet Transit journey so far! Thank you, as always, for your support and assistance in helping us make this adventure on rails a better experience.
The latest hotfix has arrived, comprising an abundance of bug fixes, tweaks - and some additions, too!
Hotfix 1 - Patch Notes
Bugfixes:
- Fixed a crash when selecting a wrong train in the basics tutorial
- Fixed a crash when going to the next tutorial with residential selected
- Fixed a crash when locking goods with some goods already present
- Fixed not being able to drag a destination in Routes UI if a mouse is over the station name
- Fixed Steamworks modded graphics not being loaded
- Fixed trains stop reserving their path after recalculating it on the requirement signal
- Fixed freezes when removing rails in large networks
- Fixed a crash when removing rails after train crashing
- Fixed brickworks not producing with only one drying yard attached
- Fixed changing action, filters or upon destination removal does not update the amount of needed workers in a village station
- Fixed incorrect City UI rest/resting/work balance calculations
- Fixed visitors being left in a station when deleting all traveler trains
- Fixed train not compatible error with train that are meant to unload coal to the station itself
- Fixed station context window not fitting long connected to names
- Fixed duplicating and renaming train preset links them back together
- Fixed being able to build coal mine near a village
- Fixed being able to drag and place signals on a wooden rail bridge
- Fixed requirement signals tooltip not being centered
- Fixed train not keeping their names after sending to the train depot
- Fixed blueprint not placing signals on a bridge
- Fixed blueprint with station bridges not being displayed correctly
- Fixed blueprint signals showing valid in some variations while they should not be
- Fixed residences showing no work problem when the village capacity is reached (edited)
Changes:
- Updated credits
- Changed train selection from single wagon to all by default
- Made Build UI reopen selection section after selecting an item from the same structure group
- Made City UI attractiveness opacity animation once it is negative
- Increased minimum time between horns from 5 to 15 seconds
- Decreased negative happiness from no travel from 50% to 10%
- Decreased unhappy people rest debuff
- Removed modding threshold order
- Reduced second time village unlocks
- Increased second tier wagons mass
- Made production calculation in factors which fixes the problem of too little buildings to produce
- Made same name stations calculate needed workers based on the combined trains
Additions:
- Added locked item tooltip to show that the condition bellow is for unlocking
- Added option to create Mod preview, by adding "preview.jpg" or "preview.png" or "preview.gif" image in the mod folder
- Added roads to the warehouse
Hotfix 1 is now live on the default branch. Users testing on the Experimental Branch can expect a new build to arrive shorty. Thank you, and enjoy your journey with us!
Please head to https://www.sweettransitgame.com/ for guides and more info!
