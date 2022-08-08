Hotfix 1 has arrived! Please board the latest version of Sweet Transit

Passengers, we hope you're enjoying your Sweet Transit journey so far! Thank you, as always, for your support and assistance in helping us make this adventure on rails a better experience.

The latest hotfix has arrived, comprising an abundance of bug fixes, tweaks - and some additions, too!

Hotfix 1 - Patch Notes

Bugfixes:

Fixed a crash when selecting a wrong train in the basics tutorial

Fixed a crash when going to the next tutorial with residential selected

Fixed a crash when locking goods with some goods already present

Fixed not being able to drag a destination in Routes UI if a mouse is over the station name

Fixed Steamworks modded graphics not being loaded

Fixed trains stop reserving their path after recalculating it on the requirement signal

Fixed freezes when removing rails in large networks

Fixed a crash when removing rails after train crashing

Fixed brickworks not producing with only one drying yard attached

Fixed changing action, filters or upon destination removal does not update the amount of needed workers in a village station

Fixed incorrect City UI rest/resting/work balance calculations

Fixed visitors being left in a station when deleting all traveler trains

Fixed train not compatible error with train that are meant to unload coal to the station itself

Fixed station context window not fitting long connected to names

Fixed duplicating and renaming train preset links them back together

Fixed being able to build coal mine near a village

Fixed being able to drag and place signals on a wooden rail bridge

Fixed requirement signals tooltip not being centered

Fixed train not keeping their names after sending to the train depot

Fixed blueprint not placing signals on a bridge

Fixed blueprint with station bridges not being displayed correctly

Fixed blueprint signals showing valid in some variations while they should not be

Fixed residences showing no work problem when the village capacity is reached (edited)

Changes:

Updated credits

Changed train selection from single wagon to all by default

Made Build UI reopen selection section after selecting an item from the same structure group

Made City UI attractiveness opacity animation once it is negative

Increased minimum time between horns from 5 to 15 seconds

Decreased negative happiness from no travel from 50% to 10%

Decreased unhappy people rest debuff

Removed modding threshold order

Reduced second time village unlocks

Increased second tier wagons mass

Made production calculation in factors which fixes the problem of too little buildings to produce

Made same name stations calculate needed workers based on the combined trains

Additions:

Added locked item tooltip to show that the condition bellow is for unlocking

Added option to create Mod preview, by adding "preview.jpg" or "preview.png" or "preview.gif" image in the mod folder

Added roads to the warehouse

Hotfix 1 is now live on the default branch. Users testing on the Experimental Branch can expect a new build to arrive shorty. Thank you, and enjoy your journey with us!

