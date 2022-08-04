Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!

<Bug Fixes/Improvements>

Fixed a bug when using Eye of the Storm where the target goes down during damaged

Fixed a bug that Lass Striper aerial command damage was not corrected in battle

Fixed a bug that Mari La Geas air command damage was not corrected in battle

Fixed a additional bug where the movement of the character hit by the basic combo was strange

In PVP Death match, when using the 'Same stat' option, modify the same to apply to the above Attack: 3700

Defense: 1600

Life: 4230

Special Attack: 6200

Special Defense: 1000

Adjust the number of team members that were calibrated in the team competition when using this option