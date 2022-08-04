 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GrandChase update for 4 August 2022

Bug Fixes/Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9251067 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!

<Bug Fixes/Improvements>

  • Fixed a bug when using Eye of the Storm where the target goes down during damaged

  • Fixed a bug that Lass Striper aerial command damage was not corrected in battle

  • Fixed a bug that Mari La Geas air command damage was not corrected in battle

  • Fixed a additional bug where the movement of the character hit by the basic combo was strange

  • In PVP Death match, when using the 'Same stat' option, modify the same to apply to the above

    Attack: 3700
    Defense: 1600
    Life: 4230
    Special Attack: 6200
    Special Defense: 1000
    Adjust the number of team members that were calibrated in the team competition when using this option

  • Fixed so that Hyper Armor is also canceled at the same time when the invincibility effect is canceled in the middle when evading in PVP.

We will keep trying our best for GrandChase Classic.
Thank you.

Changed files in this update

savecancel Depot 985811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link