Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!
<Bug Fixes/Improvements>
Fixed a bug when using Eye of the Storm where the target goes down during damaged
Fixed a bug that Lass Striper aerial command damage was not corrected in battle
Fixed a bug that Mari La Geas air command damage was not corrected in battle
Fixed a additional bug where the movement of the character hit by the basic combo was strange
In PVP Death match, when using the 'Same stat' option, modify the same to apply to the above
Attack: 3700
Defense: 1600
Life: 4230
Special Attack: 6200
Special Defense: 1000
Adjust the number of team members that were calibrated in the team competition when using this option
Fixed so that Hyper Armor is also canceled at the same time when the invincibility effect is canceled in the middle when evading in PVP.
We will keep trying our best for GrandChase Classic.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update