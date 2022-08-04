Early Access Release v.019

This update focuses on bug fixes, feedback and further tightening up the gameplay as we work on both the PC and the XSX. Please continue to feedback to help us to refine and improve.
Here are the patch notes for Release v.019:
Any change with a ‘🌊’ icon in front are changes/fixes that have been brought to our attention by fellow players. If you have any suggestions/bugs that you stumble upon, please let us know in the steam forum.
Bug Fixes:
- 🌊 Fixed rash shirt blend shape problems for Tour Mode at Game Start Screen
- 🌊 Fixed rash shirt appearing in Free Surf
- 🌊 Fixed rash shirt problems in Leaderboard Legends
NOTE: The rash shirt issue may appear when you first load an old save but will permanently resolve itself the next time the jerseys are loaded.
- 🌊 Fixed 2 piece costume colour loss issue in the character creator
- Fixed UI pin for A.I. not displaying colour of jersey in Tour Mode
- Fixed crowds not appearing in certain levels during Tour Mode and Challenges
- Fixed pink leg rope strap on A.I.
Additions/Alterations:
- 🌊 Continuing to improve A.I. and general score calibration for Tour mode. On-going testing and tweaks
Currently working on:
- Per character wetsuit configuration issues
- Contender Series bug for the final four locations
- Navigation UI bugs in the Character Creator
- Vahine & Mahina surfboard purchase bug
- Hossegor crowd NPC bugs
- UI: numerous tweaks on messaging & localisation cleanup
- Tutorial crash bug
- Scoring logic to deal with ties in heats
- Character Creator - character texture blit issues
- Foam map resolution
- Blend shape bugs for characters and equipment
That's all for today.
The Bungarra team.
Changed files in this update