Early Access Release v.019

This update focuses on bug fixes, feedback and further tightening up the gameplay as we work on both the PC and the XSX. Please continue to feedback to help us to refine and improve.

Here are the patch notes for Release v.019:

Any change with a ‘🌊’ icon in front are changes/fixes that have been brought to our attention by fellow players. If you have any suggestions/bugs that you stumble upon, please let us know in the steam forum.

Bug Fixes:

🌊 Fixed rash shirt blend shape problems for Tour Mode at Game Start Screen

🌊 Fixed rash shirt appearing in Free Surf

🌊 Fixed rash shirt problems in Leaderboard Legends

NOTE: The rash shirt issue may appear when you first load an old save but will permanently resolve itself the next time the jerseys are loaded.

🌊 Fixed 2 piece costume colour loss issue in the character creator

Fixed UI pin for A.I. not displaying colour of jersey in Tour Mode

Fixed crowds not appearing in certain levels during Tour Mode and Challenges

Fixed pink leg rope strap on A.I.

Additions/Alterations:

🌊 Continuing to improve A.I. and general score calibration for Tour mode. On-going testing and tweaks

Currently working on:

Per character wetsuit configuration issues

Contender Series bug for the final four locations

Navigation UI bugs in the Character Creator

Vahine & Mahina surfboard purchase bug

Hossegor crowd NPC bugs

UI: numerous tweaks on messaging & localisation cleanup

Tutorial crash bug

Scoring logic to deal with ties in heats

Character Creator - character texture blit issues

Foam map resolution

Blend shape bugs for characters and equipment

That's all for today.

The Bungarra team.