Client hotfix

We have released another hotfix to correct some issues that are cropping up after the July client release.
General
- Fixed an issue where the client could not correctly load into the lobby when returning to the lobby from a game
- Fixed a number of errors which could spam the Unity player.log
- Fixed an error that could occur while observing a game related to unit animations
Resolution
- Switching to another application window or moving the mouse off the screen with multiple monitors while in Borderless Fullscreen mode no longer minimizes the game
User Interface
- While observing a game, the on screen messages for turn changes now list the player's name rather than just "Opponent's Turn"
Art & Effects
- Fixed the location visual for Unstable Ground
- Optimized the effects for Swarm abilities (including Gift of Fertility)
- Adjusted the effects for the spell Lightning Storm
Sound
- Fixed the sound for the K'Thir shrine and nora font effect to no longer be proportionally louder with the amount of captured fonts
