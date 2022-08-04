 Skip to content

Pox Nora update for 4 August 2022

Client hotfix

We have released another hotfix to correct some issues that are cropping up after the July client release.

General
  • Fixed an issue where the client could not correctly load into the lobby when returning to the lobby from a game
  • Fixed a number of errors which could spam the Unity player.log
  • Fixed an error that could occur while observing a game related to unit animations
Resolution
  • Switching to another application window or moving the mouse off the screen with multiple monitors while in Borderless Fullscreen mode no longer minimizes the game
User Interface
  • While observing a game, the on screen messages for turn changes now list the player's name rather than just "Opponent's Turn"
Art & Effects
  • Fixed the location visual for Unstable Ground
  • Optimized the effects for Swarm abilities (including Gift of Fertility)
  • Adjusted the effects for the spell Lightning Storm
Sound
  • Fixed the sound for the K'Thir shrine and nora font effect to no longer be proportionally louder with the amount of captured fonts

