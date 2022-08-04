 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Beat Invaders update for 4 August 2022

Patch 2.1.5 - Hotfix!

Share · View all patches · Build 9250436 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a hotfix for a bug that was introduced with yesterdays 2.1.4 patch.
The bug caused a crash-to-desktop for a lot of users.

I hope you can now enjoy the game again!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1863081
  • Loading history…
Depot 1863082
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link