Patch 2.1.5 - Hotfix!

This is a hotfix for a bug that was introduced with yesterdays 2.1.4 patch.
The bug caused a crash-to-desktop for a lot of users.
I hope you can now enjoy the game again!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This is a hotfix for a bug that was introduced with yesterdays 2.1.4 patch.
The bug caused a crash-to-desktop for a lot of users.
I hope you can now enjoy the game again!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update