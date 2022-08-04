New mode "Colonial" Mode, made to work best when some continents are turned unclaimed

Fixed bug where unclaimed colonize event couldn't find a coast to be colonized by if there's a lot of unclaimed coast

Fixed bug where colonized unclimed land could still be claimed by the claiming code when calculating at the end of the event

Re did unclaimd claiming code again.

Made each country get their own "odds of claiming unclaimed land" each round

Made each country get a random ammount of provinces each round they can claim, based on their size

Gave Normal Split event it's own event text "Split in half"

New split prefix

Imperial

Socialist

Revolutionary

Islamic

Christian

Jewish

Hindu

Bhudist

Pagan

Atheist

New

Old

Tsardom of

Sultanate of

Principality of

Commonwealth of

Caliphate of

Holy

Soviet

State of

Realm of

Anarchist

Free

Fascist

Tribal

Satanist

Removed Soviet Republic Split Prefix

Nordic Cities added

Stockholm

Oslo

Copenhagen

Helsinki

Reykjavik

Gothenburg

Malmö

Tampere

Aarhus

Turku

Bergen

Nuuk

Longyearbyen

*Baltic cities Added

Riga

Vilnius

Talinn

Kaunas

Tartu

Daugavpils

Central American cities added

Belmopan

San José

Guatemala City

Panama City

San Salvador

Santa Ana

Choloma