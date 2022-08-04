 Skip to content

EarthRoyale update for 4 August 2022

V10.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New mode "Colonial" Mode, made to work best when some continents are turned unclaimed

  • Fixed bug where unclaimed colonize event couldn't find a coast to be colonized by if there's a lot of unclaimed coast

  • Fixed bug where colonized unclimed land could still be claimed by the claiming code when calculating at the end of the event

  • Re did unclaimd claiming code again.

  • Made each country get their own "odds of claiming unclaimed land" each round

  • Made each country get a random ammount of provinces each round they can claim, based on their size

  • Gave Normal Split event it's own event text "Split in half"

  • New split prefix

  • Imperial

  • Socialist

  • Revolutionary

  • Islamic

  • Christian

  • Jewish

  • Hindu

  • Bhudist

  • Pagan

  • Atheist

  • New

  • Old

  • Tsardom of

  • Sultanate of

  • Principality of

  • Commonwealth of

  • Caliphate of

  • Holy

  • Soviet

  • State of

  • Realm of

  • Anarchist

  • Free

  • Fascist

  • Tribal

  • Satanist

  • Removed Soviet Republic Split Prefix

  • Nordic Cities added

  • Stockholm

  • Oslo

  • Copenhagen

  • Helsinki

  • Reykjavik

  • Gothenburg

  • Malmö

  • Tampere

  • Aarhus

  • Turku

  • Bergen

  • Nuuk

  • Longyearbyen

  • *Baltic cities Added

  • Riga

  • Vilnius

  • Talinn

  • Kaunas

  • Tartu

  • Daugavpils

  • Central American cities added

  • Belmopan

  • San José

  • Guatemala City

  • Panama City

  • San Salvador

  • Santa Ana

  • Choloma

  • Fixed typos

