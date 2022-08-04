-
New mode "Colonial" Mode, made to work best when some continents are turned unclaimed
-
Fixed bug where unclaimed colonize event couldn't find a coast to be colonized by if there's a lot of unclaimed coast
-
Fixed bug where colonized unclimed land could still be claimed by the claiming code when calculating at the end of the event
-
Re did unclaimd claiming code again.
-
Made each country get their own "odds of claiming unclaimed land" each round
-
Made each country get a random ammount of provinces each round they can claim, based on their size
-
Gave Normal Split event it's own event text "Split in half"
-
New split prefix
-
Imperial
-
Socialist
-
Revolutionary
-
Islamic
-
Christian
-
Jewish
-
Hindu
-
Bhudist
-
Pagan
-
Atheist
-
New
-
Old
-
Tsardom of
-
Sultanate of
-
Principality of
-
Commonwealth of
-
Caliphate of
-
Holy
-
Soviet
-
State of
-
Realm of
-
Anarchist
-
Free
-
Fascist
-
Tribal
-
Satanist
-
Removed Soviet Republic Split Prefix
-
Nordic Cities added
-
Stockholm
-
Oslo
-
Copenhagen
-
Helsinki
-
Reykjavik
-
Gothenburg
-
Malmö
-
Tampere
-
Aarhus
-
Turku
-
Bergen
-
Nuuk
-
Longyearbyen
-
*Baltic cities Added
-
Riga
-
Vilnius
-
Talinn
-
Kaunas
-
Tartu
-
Daugavpils
-
Central American cities added
-
Belmopan
-
San José
-
Guatemala City
-
Panama City
-
San Salvador
-
Santa Ana
-
Choloma
-
Fixed typos
EarthRoyale update for 4 August 2022
V10.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
