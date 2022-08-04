[Tianxia Escort Agency] 2022.08.04 version update announcement

New content:
- The new map [Sichuan Political Bureau] & new Escort Agency [Chengdu Escort Agency] has been opened
- The new building [righteousness gathering hall] has been opened. You can recruit craftsmen from all over the world in the righteousness gathering hall. At present, 66 craftsmen have been opened, and each craftsman has unique abilities
- The new system [dream challenge] has been opened. You can use the large rougelike game to get through the Escort's miraculous experience and activate the new [Combat attribute]
- New [Combat attribute]:
Critical hit: the probability that an attack will produce a critical hit. After a critical hit is generated, the damage will become 200%
Block: when being attacked, the chance to generate a block. After generating a block, the damage will become 20%
Dodge: the probability of successfully avoiding damage when attacked
Penetration: when causing damage, the bonus proportion of the final damage
Tenacity: the reduction ratio of final damage when receiving damage
Recovery: the bonus proportion of the recovery effect when restoring HP (excluding blood sucking)
Resistance: the probability of successfully avoiding the reduced benefit state when obtaining the reduced benefit state
- The Jianghu event [Zhenyuan escort agency counterattack] has started: Zhenyuan escort agency will compete with players for territory and employees. The new challenge has begun. Are you ready?
- [Tianxia Escort Agency] the first three chapters of the novel of the same name have been released in the game. Click to view it
- Add 24 Jianghu martial arts to improve the needs of various combinations
System optimization:
- In the Jianghu faction information interface, move the mouse over the faction's unique skill to view the effect description of its unique skill
- A new faction lineup is added in the Jianghu faction information interface. Move the mouse over the lineup card to view the attributes and martial arts of the corresponding role
- In the escort team editing interface, move the mouse over the set entry of the equipment to view the effect of the set entry
- In the escort team editing interface, the prompt "Practicing" will appear on the non team character card that is practicing
- The new attributes of the role will now be displayed in the escort team editing interface
- In the inventory interface, it is now allowed to sell equipment and ornaments of specified color or intensity in batches
- Overall optimization of the role's name and nickname
- The level of the three top seats needed to unlock the challenge of the Chief Secretary of Nanjing was lowered
- The odds of combat missions are increased due to strange news in the Jianghu
- The probability of hidden characters in Jianghu strange smell battle is increased
- Now you can delete the tasks you don't want to complete
- The quantity of the second kind of material required for making equipment is adjusted from 1 to 3
- Text font size adjustment in [Jianghu spring classic] to avoid text overlap
- Add an automatic escort order receiving strategy of [by reward / by robber intensity] in [accounting room]
- The initial success rate of decoration identification has increased significantly
Experience reduction required for upgrading before level 16.35
- Greatly improve the probability of creating high-strength equipment
- Improve the probability of creating high-quality equipment
- Greatly improve the probability of creating a set of entries
- The number of martial arts secret collections sold by peddlers has increased significantly
- The success rate of all martial arts upgrades has increased significantly
- Quantity of materials issued by Tiancai · Dibao +1
- The price of Tiancai Dibao in the peddler's office was adjusted from 3 Liang to 5 Liang
- The number of peddlers' Tiancai and Dibao has increased significantly
- The experience gained by escorting increased slightly
- Bodyguards in subsequent provinces can get a small increase in silver
- Increased the probability of hidden characters in swallow [dart]
- Skill balance adjustment:
[retrograde channels] trigger probability increased
[wind surge and thunder] trigger probability reduced
[push the boat with the current] trigger probability increased
[killing gods and Buddha] trigger probability increased
[Penglai sword technique] the trigger probability is reduced, the attack target sorting is increased, and the cooling round is increased
[golden cross day] the trigger probability is reduced, and the combing of attack targets is increased
[pingqi sword technique] the combing of attack targets is increased, and the cooling round is increased
[heart washing and marrow forging] the combing of attack targets is increased, and the cooling round is increased
[modest] block trigger probability increased
[Song Yang mental skill] the trigger probability of block is increased
[bow looking] critical hit trigger probability increased
[hard hand destroys the heart] the trigger probability of critical hit is increased
[chariot critical hit] critical hit trigger probability increased
[crane flying purple cover] the trigger probability of assault skill has been increased
[chariot Raider] the trigger probability of assault skill has been increased
The additional dot damage of [Fire fold] is increased
The success rate of the additional control effect of [soul taking] is increased
The critical hit damage multiple affected by [rib splitting file] is increased
The number of attack targets of [poisonous snake spits out the message] is +1, and the number of cooling rounds is -1
The trigger probability of [sword crossing the galaxy] has been increased
The critical hit probability of general attack of [hard hand destroys the heart] has been increased
The trigger probability of [big catcher] is increased
[twist flower jade hand] general attack stun target probability increased
[golden knife into the Zu] poisoned the target. The number of rounds lasting +1
The trigger probability of [silver fork spectroscopy] is increased
The trigger probability of [demeaning smoke] is increased
The trigger probability of [black blood divine needle] is increased
The trigger probability of [wooden man scattering nails] has been increased
The trigger probability of [fangbite] is increased
The trigger probability of [cocooning] is increased
Number of targets of [sweeping light and shadow] +1
[criticizing hyperactivity and attacking deficiency] number of cooling rounds -1
[serial necrotic] trigger probability increased, target number +1, cooling round +1
[iron stroke and silver hook] the trigger probability is adjusted to 100%, the damage is reduced to 85%, and the target number is -3
[skinning knife technique] the probability of general attack ignoring defense is increased
[random ring resolution] increase the probability of the target losing heart
[killing gods and Buddha] the chance of critical hit triggered by all attacks of friendly forces has been increased
[breathtaking] the success rate of friendly forces' control skills has been increased
[chemical skill] the value of friendly forces' active skill is increased
[riyao sky] the attack target is adjusted from 1 to 3, the control probability is reduced to 30%, and the cooling time is +1 round
[force splitting Huashan] increase the damage of friendly forces' general attack
[ecstasy] trigger probability increased
The trigger probability of [mind control] is increased
[colorful fall] increase the value of friendly assault damage
[Cihang Pudu] rejuvenation effect lasting rounds +1
[bone breaking knife method] trigger probability increased
[thunderbolt palm] trigger probability increased
[hidden needle] the critical hit probability triggered by the general attack of friendly forces has been increased
[haunted by fierce ghosts] trigger probability increased
[Eagle gouging out eyes] trigger probability increased
[Requiem] trigger probability increased, cooling round -1
- Skill description Optimization:
[fierce poison attacks the heart] the effect description of each level has been optimized
[chariot mechanism array] the effect description of each level has been optimized
[golden cicada shelling] the effect description of each level has been optimized
Bug repair:
- Fix bugs where the text and voice of the plot in some places do not match
- Fixed the bug that the [modest] skill icon does not display
- Fixed the bug that the [Songyang Wanyue] skill icon does not display
- Fixed the bug that the [Yan Hui Bai Zhuan] skill icon does not display
- Fixed the bug that the [overlord heartless roar] skill icon does not display
- Fixed the bug that the skill icon of [dark fragrance and thin shadow] does not display
- Fixed the bug that the skill icon of [free rein] does not display
- Fixed the bug that the [White Ape pacing] skill icon does not display
- Fixed the bug that the [plum fragrance bitter cold] skill icon does not display
- Fixed the bug that the skill icon of [crane flying in the sky] does not display
- Fixed bugs that some bone touching characters did not display normally in the character list
- Fixed bugs with abnormal attributes that occasionally appear when wearing equipment to fight
- Fixed the bug that the silver consumed when learning and forgetting martial arts showed incorrect
- After repairing the forgotten martial arts, there will still be "occupied" bugs
- Fixed the bug that the escort cart level displayed incorrectly during the escort process
- Fixed the bug that the reward of guessing dumplings on the winter solstice was not automatically received
- Fixed a bug that caused the screen to get stuck when pressing the spacebar when recruiting talents
- Fixed bug that clicking "occupied" martial arts sometimes failed to choose to learn the martial arts role
Changed files in this update