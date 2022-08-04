 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

天下镖局 update for 4 August 2022

[Tianxia Escort Agency] 2022.08.04 version update announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 9250295 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


New content:

  1. The new map [Sichuan Political Bureau] & new Escort Agency [Chengdu Escort Agency] has been opened
  2. The new building [righteousness gathering hall] has been opened. You can recruit craftsmen from all over the world in the righteousness gathering hall. At present, 66 craftsmen have been opened, and each craftsman has unique abilities
  3. The new system [dream challenge] has been opened. You can use the large rougelike game to get through the Escort's miraculous experience and activate the new [Combat attribute]
  4. New [Combat attribute]:
    Critical hit: the probability that an attack will produce a critical hit. After a critical hit is generated, the damage will become 200%
    Block: when being attacked, the chance to generate a block. After generating a block, the damage will become 20%
    Dodge: the probability of successfully avoiding damage when attacked
    Penetration: when causing damage, the bonus proportion of the final damage
    Tenacity: the reduction ratio of final damage when receiving damage
    Recovery: the bonus proportion of the recovery effect when restoring HP (excluding blood sucking)
    Resistance: the probability of successfully avoiding the reduced benefit state when obtaining the reduced benefit state
  5. The Jianghu event [Zhenyuan escort agency counterattack] has started: Zhenyuan escort agency will compete with players for territory and employees. The new challenge has begun. Are you ready?
  6. [Tianxia Escort Agency] the first three chapters of the novel of the same name have been released in the game. Click to view it
  7. Add 24 Jianghu martial arts to improve the needs of various combinations

System optimization:

  1. In the Jianghu faction information interface, move the mouse over the faction's unique skill to view the effect description of its unique skill
  2. A new faction lineup is added in the Jianghu faction information interface. Move the mouse over the lineup card to view the attributes and martial arts of the corresponding role
  3. In the escort team editing interface, move the mouse over the set entry of the equipment to view the effect of the set entry
  4. In the escort team editing interface, the prompt "Practicing" will appear on the non team character card that is practicing
  5. The new attributes of the role will now be displayed in the escort team editing interface
  6. In the inventory interface, it is now allowed to sell equipment and ornaments of specified color or intensity in batches
  7. Overall optimization of the role's name and nickname
  8. The level of the three top seats needed to unlock the challenge of the Chief Secretary of Nanjing was lowered
  9. The odds of combat missions are increased due to strange news in the Jianghu
  10. The probability of hidden characters in Jianghu strange smell battle is increased
  11. Now you can delete the tasks you don't want to complete
  12. The quantity of the second kind of material required for making equipment is adjusted from 1 to 3
  13. Text font size adjustment in [Jianghu spring classic] to avoid text overlap
  14. Add an automatic escort order receiving strategy of [by reward / by robber intensity] in [accounting room]
  15. The initial success rate of decoration identification has increased significantly
    Experience reduction required for upgrading before level 16.35
  16. Greatly improve the probability of creating high-strength equipment
  17. Improve the probability of creating high-quality equipment
  18. Greatly improve the probability of creating a set of entries
  19. The number of martial arts secret collections sold by peddlers has increased significantly
  20. The success rate of all martial arts upgrades has increased significantly
  21. Quantity of materials issued by Tiancai · Dibao +1
  22. The price of Tiancai Dibao in the peddler's office was adjusted from 3 Liang to 5 Liang
  23. The number of peddlers' Tiancai and Dibao has increased significantly
  24. The experience gained by escorting increased slightly
  25. Bodyguards in subsequent provinces can get a small increase in silver
  26. Increased the probability of hidden characters in swallow [dart]
  27. Skill balance adjustment:
    [retrograde channels] trigger probability increased
    [wind surge and thunder] trigger probability reduced
    [push the boat with the current] trigger probability increased
    [killing gods and Buddha] trigger probability increased
    [Penglai sword technique] the trigger probability is reduced, the attack target sorting is increased, and the cooling round is increased
    [golden cross day] the trigger probability is reduced, and the combing of attack targets is increased
    [pingqi sword technique] the combing of attack targets is increased, and the cooling round is increased
    [heart washing and marrow forging] the combing of attack targets is increased, and the cooling round is increased
    [modest] block trigger probability increased
    [Song Yang mental skill] the trigger probability of block is increased
    [bow looking] critical hit trigger probability increased
    [hard hand destroys the heart] the trigger probability of critical hit is increased
    [chariot critical hit] critical hit trigger probability increased
    [crane flying purple cover] the trigger probability of assault skill has been increased
    [chariot Raider] the trigger probability of assault skill has been increased
    The additional dot damage of [Fire fold] is increased
    The success rate of the additional control effect of [soul taking] is increased
    The critical hit damage multiple affected by [rib splitting file] is increased
    The number of attack targets of [poisonous snake spits out the message] is +1, and the number of cooling rounds is -1
    The trigger probability of [sword crossing the galaxy] has been increased
    The critical hit probability of general attack of [hard hand destroys the heart] has been increased
    The trigger probability of [big catcher] is increased
    [twist flower jade hand] general attack stun target probability increased
    [golden knife into the Zu] poisoned the target. The number of rounds lasting +1
    The trigger probability of [silver fork spectroscopy] is increased
    The trigger probability of [demeaning smoke] is increased
    The trigger probability of [black blood divine needle] is increased
    The trigger probability of [wooden man scattering nails] has been increased
    The trigger probability of [fangbite] is increased
    The trigger probability of [cocooning] is increased
    Number of targets of [sweeping light and shadow] +1
    [criticizing hyperactivity and attacking deficiency] number of cooling rounds -1
    [serial necrotic] trigger probability increased, target number +1, cooling round +1
    [iron stroke and silver hook] the trigger probability is adjusted to 100%, the damage is reduced to 85%, and the target number is -3
    [skinning knife technique] the probability of general attack ignoring defense is increased
    [random ring resolution] increase the probability of the target losing heart
    [killing gods and Buddha] the chance of critical hit triggered by all attacks of friendly forces has been increased
    [breathtaking] the success rate of friendly forces' control skills has been increased
    [chemical skill] the value of friendly forces' active skill is increased
    [riyao sky] the attack target is adjusted from 1 to 3, the control probability is reduced to 30%, and the cooling time is +1 round
    [force splitting Huashan] increase the damage of friendly forces' general attack
    [ecstasy] trigger probability increased
    The trigger probability of [mind control] is increased
    [colorful fall] increase the value of friendly assault damage
    [Cihang Pudu] rejuvenation effect lasting rounds +1
    [bone breaking knife method] trigger probability increased
    [thunderbolt palm] trigger probability increased
    [hidden needle] the critical hit probability triggered by the general attack of friendly forces has been increased
    [haunted by fierce ghosts] trigger probability increased
    [Eagle gouging out eyes] trigger probability increased
    [Requiem] trigger probability increased, cooling round -1
  28. Skill description Optimization:
    [fierce poison attacks the heart] the effect description of each level has been optimized
    [chariot mechanism array] the effect description of each level has been optimized
    [golden cicada shelling] the effect description of each level has been optimized

Bug repair:

  1. Fix bugs where the text and voice of the plot in some places do not match
  2. Fixed the bug that the [modest] skill icon does not display
  3. Fixed the bug that the [Songyang Wanyue] skill icon does not display
  4. Fixed the bug that the [Yan Hui Bai Zhuan] skill icon does not display
  5. Fixed the bug that the [overlord heartless roar] skill icon does not display
  6. Fixed the bug that the skill icon of [dark fragrance and thin shadow] does not display
  7. Fixed the bug that the skill icon of [free rein] does not display
  8. Fixed the bug that the [White Ape pacing] skill icon does not display
  9. Fixed the bug that the [plum fragrance bitter cold] skill icon does not display
  10. Fixed the bug that the skill icon of [crane flying in the sky] does not display
  11. Fixed bugs that some bone touching characters did not display normally in the character list
  12. Fixed bugs with abnormal attributes that occasionally appear when wearing equipment to fight
  13. Fixed the bug that the silver consumed when learning and forgetting martial arts showed incorrect
  14. After repairing the forgotten martial arts, there will still be "occupied" bugs
  15. Fixed the bug that the escort cart level displayed incorrectly during the escort process
  16. Fixed the bug that the reward of guessing dumplings on the winter solstice was not automatically received
  17. Fixed a bug that caused the screen to get stuck when pressing the spacebar when recruiting talents
  18. Fixed bug that clicking "occupied" martial arts sometimes failed to choose to learn the martial arts role

Changed files in this update

Depot 1700632
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link