Build 9250226 · Last edited 4 August 2022 – 07:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Man, and just when I thought that I was done with this game...

Fixed a major bug that caused speedruns under four or even three minutes to be submitted.

Fixed a bug where starting a new prologue game after buying scenery in a prior run caused the scenery to give out free coins despite not being purchased yet,

This is what sleep deprivation and no caffeine does to a man.

See you all soon!