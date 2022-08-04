Outpost August Update Released

The August release is now available! I took a break for a few months to complete another personal project that I had on the back burner for a few years. Now that it's out of the way, Outpost will be my primary work. Here's the full changelist:

NEW FEATURES:

The Outpost, the Codex, and Flux all now cast light at night.

That's all this month. Next month we should be back into full swing with more interesting features.

Join our Discord to stay up to date on new developments: https://discord.gg/4MjD3NQgwv

Thanks for playing Outpost!