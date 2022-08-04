 Skip to content

Hunteroids Playtest update for 4 August 2022

Update Notes - 04/08/22

Build 9250101

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release Notes:

  • Fix typo in the Tutorial that could be confusing.
  • Disable all the options in the menu when you are in the tutorial except "Resume" so you cannot leave the tutorial unless you finish first.

