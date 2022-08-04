Hot Fix 3 for Update 1.3

This small update should mark the final hot fix for the 1.3 update. A huge thank you to all the amazing players who have been grinding the game, and providing incredible feedback to help get the newest build to this stage. There may be more issues, and if so, we will tackle them quickly. However, I feel very confident in the stability of the current build largely due to your help.

Fixes

Fixed an issue with the new reset function for paragon players.

Fixed an issue that allowed you to purchase engine discovery when no features remained.

Fixed an issue that allowed you to book a convention with no valid game causing a weird blank convention result that could bug out your game.

Re-balanced conventions for self-published games. These have been improved in most cases, especially for the small convention.

Convention sales for self-published games now go to the end of your sales weeks instead of running immediately.

Fixed an issue with the leader board that when selecting the "Hard Mode Heroes" board would light up the "Top Games AAA" category.

Re-aligned and re-sized the office navigation menu that is added in office 4 to better align with the new studio bar.

Made changes to the new game and continue game details display to include the new hard mode details correctly.

Fixed an issue with using the paragon system with the new hardware system that was incorrectly resetting your workers hardware and locking you out from upgrading.

Thank you to everyone for your continued support, and positive feedback. I will continue to work to improve the game in every way. I hope to explore the possibility of a mobile port as well as steam deck verification, followed by the next major content drop for GDM slated for October 1.