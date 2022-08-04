v2.7.3 is live. New unlockable masks. So many quality of life updates.

CHANGELOG - v2.7.3
New Unlockables
- New mask variants can be unlocked at Level 30 (Gray GS Pro Specs) and Level 50 (Red and White GS Pro Specs). If you've already hit this level, the next time you finish playing a match your new cosmetic will be assigned to you.
- VRML Season 2 winners have been assigned Gold/Silver/Bronze variants of the GS Pro Specs mask.
Settings / Pedestal Changes
- Competitive Mode has been removed. It was only controlling voice settings, and now Voice Mode can be set individually.
- Voice Mode has been added as a room setting to the pedestal. Choose between Competitive (separated by team and alive/dead), Casual (separated by team), and Global (all talk).
- New toggle added to pedestal to enable/disable automatic sliding for your player.
Quality of Life Improvements
- Default joystick tracking set to Head
- Concede Button has been moved to left corner of pit. Spawn points moved further to the right. This is a temporary solution to clipping the concede button on teleport.
- Minimap has been rewired to address issues of it not updating automatically.
- A max height has been set that your gun can fire while alive on the field. This is to prevent abusing roomscale to fire high above bunkers.
- Players now may only switch teams between matches or during a timeout. This is to prevent abuse with last second team changes.
- The VR Keyboard in the Lobby has been fixed so that it doesn't reset while you're entering a password.
- Our voice chat integration was rewritten to allow for new Voice Modes and future Mute functionality. Mute not ready for this build, but keep an eye out for weird behavior with voice channels.
- Logging has been significantly reduced to help with performance drops.
