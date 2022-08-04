Hotfix v1.0.0.2

Another small patch that fixes what for some has been a couple of big problems.

One is the frost nova spell. Part of it seems to be crashing certain graphics devices. This patch should stop that.

Another is resource desyncing between server and clients. This has been an elusive problem only affecting some people for several weeks. I was able to track it down together with some friendly new players that ran in to it today and fix it.

Bug fixing will always take priority, so I've got a number of new reports and things that I'm looking into. Again though, please do let me know, preferably in Discord if you run into anything specific.

Happy Gaming!

v 1.0.0.2 2022.08.04

Fixed some spots that still said "early access"

Fixed the Frost Nova spell causing crashes on certain video cards

Fixed encounter resource clearing throwing errors for clients not in the encounter

Fixed the multiplayer server list not masking and scrolling properly

Fixed multiplayer server versions not printing properly

Fixed instances of multiplayer resources falling out of sync between server and client

