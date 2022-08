Added new stuff for when you create a new character

-Orc now has hairstyles

-Orc hair color changeable

-Orc eye color changeable

-Dragonkin can change body color

-Dragonkin can change face color

-Dragonkin can change wing color

Also made it to where you can rotate the character to see the back of them by clicking and

holding down on either the Left or Right Arrow next to the character name