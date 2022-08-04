 Skip to content

Grim Nights 2 - Realms update for 4 August 2022

Patch 0.7.2.2 - More fixes!

Patch 0.7.2.2 - More fixes!

4 August 2022

This hotfix does the following:

  • Looting corpses now works as it should.
  • Humans will no longer strangely "double die".
  • Gets rid of two crashes.
  • Gets rids of a bug where the game spams pop-ups related to Risen.
  • Particle effects from torches is no longer missing.

There are some more things I am looking into, but I felt that these fixes should be available as soon as possible.
Sorry for the bugs and many thanks for the feedback!

Best wishes and lots of love <3
//Mattias

