Patch 0.7.2.2 - More fixes!

This hotfix does the following:

Looting corpses now works as it should.

Humans will no longer strangely "double die".

Gets rid of two crashes.

Gets rids of a bug where the game spams pop-ups related to Risen.

Particle effects from torches is no longer missing.

There are some more things I am looking into, but I felt that these fixes should be available as soon as possible.

Sorry for the bugs and many thanks for the feedback!

Best wishes and lots of love <3

//Mattias