Patch 0.7.2.2 - More fixes!

This hotfix does the following:
- Looting corpses now works as it should.
- Humans will no longer strangely "double die".
- Gets rid of two crashes.
- Gets rids of a bug where the game spams pop-ups related to Risen.
- Particle effects from torches is no longer missing.
There are some more things I am looking into, but I felt that these fixes should be available as soon as possible.
Sorry for the bugs and many thanks for the feedback!
Best wishes and lots of love <3
//Mattias
Changed files in this update