B100X - Auto Dungeon RPG update for 4 August 2022

v1.5.6 has been released.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improvements

  • Fixed a problem with Holly’s 3D model being choppy.

  • Color-coding of options has been added for each dungeon difficulty level.

    • This is also reflected in the dungeon names when challenging dungeons.

  • When leveling up a job, jobs below lvl 10 can only be raised to lvl 10 at a time.

    • Once a job is allocated up to lvl 10, subsequent job points can be allocated.
    • This feature is intended to prevent accidental over-allocation of job points.
Fixes
  • Fixed a bug in which the “volume during battle” setting was not reflected correctly.
  • Fixed a case in which some battle logs were not displayed properly.
  • Fixed a bug that caused some games to freeze/crash.
  • Fixed some graphics.
  • Fixed some text.

