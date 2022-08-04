v1.5.6 has been released.

Improvements
Fixed a problem with Holly’s 3D model being choppy.
Color-coding of options has been added for each dungeon difficulty level.
- This is also reflected in the dungeon names when challenging dungeons.
When leveling up a job, jobs below lvl 10 can only be raised to lvl 10 at a time.
- Once a job is allocated up to lvl 10, subsequent job points can be allocated.
- This feature is intended to prevent accidental over-allocation of job points.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug in which the “volume during battle” setting was not reflected correctly.
- Fixed a case in which some battle logs were not displayed properly.
- Fixed a bug that caused some games to freeze/crash.
- Fixed some graphics.
- Fixed some text.
Changed files in this update