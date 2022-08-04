 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Duck Simulator 2 update for 4 August 2022

Duck Simulator 2 v2.1.0 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 9249839 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, everybody!

First of all, thank you for the insane support! We've reached over 80,000 units "purchased" and it's absolutely insane to see how the community has grown since our launch around nine months ago. And to thank you all for this momentous occasion, I've put together one last hurrah before the big work on Duck Simulator 3 and other projects begin! I'm not sure how much more I can actually do with this game, so I am going to assume (though I have been wrong several times before) that this is the final update. So without further ado, here are the (hopefully) final patch notes:

  • Added an optional speedrun timer when starting from the prologue.
  • You can now link your Discord account through our official server to receive rewards!
  • the door now opens to those who prove themselves worthy...
  • Added "press any button to skip" text to cutscenes.

Ladies and gentlemen, this has been a GREAT run for a game I made for an school project! Going from simply showing off to my fellow peers to thousands of random people online really does leave a positive impact on one's life, and I thank you all for the great times.

I'll see you all soon!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1808801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link