Duck Simulator 2 v2.1.0 Released

Hello, everybody!

First of all, thank you for the insane support! We've reached over 80,000 units "purchased" and it's absolutely insane to see how the community has grown since our launch around nine months ago. And to thank you all for this momentous occasion, I've put together one last hurrah before the big work on Duck Simulator 3 and other projects begin! I'm not sure how much more I can actually do with this game, so I am going to assume (though I have been wrong several times before) that this is the final update. So without further ado, here are the (hopefully) final patch notes:

Added an optional speedrun timer when starting from the prologue.

You can now link your Discord account through our official server to receive rewards!

the door now opens to those who prove themselves worthy...

Added "press any button to skip" text to cutscenes.

Ladies and gentlemen, this has been a GREAT run for a game I made for an school project! Going from simply showing off to my fellow peers to thousands of random people online really does leave a positive impact on one's life, and I thank you all for the great times.

I'll see you all soon!