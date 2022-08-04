 Skip to content

房地产大亨 update for 4 August 2022

Small patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9249739 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed the bug that crashed when saving automatically.

  2. Improve the score and coverage of educational buildings.

  3. Fixed the problem that the initial plot fraction of sandbox mode is incorrect.

  4. Fixed the inaccurate display of the building score coverage box.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1662141
  • Loading history…
