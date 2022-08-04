Small patch

-
Fixed the bug that crashed when saving automatically.
Improve the score and coverage of educational buildings.
Fixed the problem that the initial plot fraction of sandbox mode is incorrect.
Fixed the inaccurate display of the building score coverage box.
