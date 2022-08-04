Nitrolizer & Dedicated Server Fixes lay the groundwork for atmospheric changes

As we head towards the atmospheric changes that we discussed previously there is new content we want that lays the groundwork. This week is an example of that. The Nitrolizer extends the ability to get nitrogen, which you can use to make safer atmospheres in future when O2/CO2 toxicity comes into play in a future update.
We've also continued to work very closely with the community, both here in steam and on discord, to identify and fix serious issues both with the base game and particularly with dedicated servers. As always you will see these efforts continue front and center with each of our updates. Please do reach out to us via these channels. While we are not always able to get issues fixed immediately, we can always use your experiences to frame out how to fix them in future.
New Content: The Nitrolizer
To continue to expand the atmospheric engineering challenges in the game, we're adding the Nitrolyzer. It takes in equal parts oxygen and nitrogen, and a lot of power, to create a dirty mix of N2O. Players will have to decide how they want use this mixed output gas. They can recycle it through the Nitrolyzer at lower production efficiencies, refilter it into pure gases, or just use the mixed output directly. This allows players to more easily access the high temperature combustion provided by N2O, increasing furnace temperatures, and gas generator power amounts.
This Nitrolyzer also comes equipped with an integrated IC10 slot. Players wanting to program their way around (or into) problems will be able to slot in a chip, and easily access the Nitrolyzer and two other devices, without out having to clutter their piping with extra housings and wires. Over the coming weeks, we'll be revisiting more beloved atmospheric devices, giving them IC10 slots, updating their models, and balancing some of their behaviours.
Dedicated Server Fixes
Many fixes and improvements have been made to the dedicated server most notable are constant master server advertising while server is paused. The server now saves before pausing to ensure no data loss. You can now run server command from any connected client. This makes it much easier to access the server without using a CLI. It also helps Linux servers as the input buffer is still quite buggy in the terminal. Click for instructions on how to set it up.
Russian Language Suit Warning Voice
Following on from our work to add the German Language voice pack, we have added a Russian voice pack. Currently this will only be played while the language is set to Russian, but as noted last update we intend to add a separate setting for this in future. Our Stationeers community is an amazing global community of players, and we will continue to develop voice packs working on order of the largest users of the game.
Changelog v0.2.3525.17189
- Fixed Sounds not working on H2Combustor.
- Fixed Small collider on H2Combustor switch.
- Fixed issue where H2 Combuster could operate on a bad atmosphere.
- Fixed Electrolysis Machine producing twice as much Oxygen and Hydrogen as expected, and cut its power usage in half.
- Increased H2 Combustor water conversion rate to 66% from 33%.
- Normalized heat generated when producing water, to create temperature ranges similar to gas fires.
- Fixed issue with the incorrect amount of water being created when combusting for water.
- H2Combuster now produces a fixed 33% of water from its reaction, with the remaining amount creating traditional combustion products.
- Fixed Clients can't turn on Nitrolyzer.
- Fixed Clients can't set Integrated Circuit holder device assignments (beta only)
- Fixed Nitrolyzer not saving device Ids.
- Fixed Nitrolyzer activating when minimum conditions for processing not met.
- Fixed Unable to assign devices on some logic chips when the current device was set to none.
- Changes to nitrolyzer balance: pulls more gas per tick but maximum efficiency is reduced.
- Added Nitrolyzer tooltip.
- Fixed Invalid WorldGrid error when newly created items played impact sound. WorldGrid is now assigned when the item is registered.
- Fixed converted usage of local grid to world grid in a few places for dynamic things
- Fixed Logic Units show incorrect values when setting variable targets on a device (beta only).
- Fixed Error spam when Nitrolyzer input2 is not connected.
- Added checks around loading bad room data in saves which could cause rooms to contain the same grid multiple times
- Fixed batch mode framerate limit being overridden
- Added client protection to
savecommand
- Removed extra logMessageReceived callback append in ConsoleWindow
- Fixed the frame rate being unlimited in the main menu when launching the game or returning to the main menu from a game
- Added frame limit while game is paused
- Added
serverruncommand for client authorised server commands
- Made
savecommand with no args save current world save
- Added Nitrolyzer, a device which will convert oxygen and nitrogen into NO2. It has a power consumption of 20KW. The nitrolyzer is most efficient when operating on a 1:1 mix of oxygen to nitrogen. It will pull equally from its two inputs. An improper mix will result in less efficient operation and some of the power being lost as heat into the internal gas mix.
- Added IC slot to the Nitrolyzer with 2 device assignments. Db is the Nitrolyzer and d0 and d1 can be assigned to any device on the Nitrolyzer's logic network. The internal mode can be set to "idle" (0) to pause production. The unit will consume 50W of power in idle mode.
- Removed NetManager class double up with NetworkManager
- Refactored a number of logic functions to Logicable static class.
- Fixed master server ping stopping when server has paused
- Added potential fix for slotted objects being offset from their slot on clients
- Fixed Wireless Power Transmitters prevent clients joining game. (beta only)
- Fixed New Large Radiators had default flash point and autoignition temps. Changed values to match pipe radiator.
- Fixed Atmospheres with an invalid world grid will now be deregistered immediately.
- Changed Definition of Invalid World Grid to (0,0,0).
- Fixed Collection modified errors and energy set to NaN Atmospherics errors caused by bad room data in old saves causing atmospheres to be registered to more than one room.
- Fixed Chunk de-serialisation not handling bad minable data.
- Fixed weather effects/sound not persisting when active after loading game
- Added non paintable color swatches.
- Fixed slotted items in fridge not scaling or rotating correctly
- Fixed shelf not being able to be placed
- Fixed issue with -settingspath and custom savepath issues with dedicated server
- Added Nitrolyser script.
- Added auto save just before server auto pause
- Fixed World atmospheres not cleaning up fast enough when close to global atmosphere.
- Changed IsCloseToGlobal check to be relative based on GlobalAtmosphere pressure.
- Changed Mix in world function to no longer flag atmospheres that have mixed as being active, it was preventing large clumps of world atmospheres from being cleaned up.
- Removed debug print when moles Quantity was set to denormal or negative value.
- Improved atmos analyser tablet text alignment and overlapping
- Fixed build error caused by shader property id clashes
- Fixed atmospheric system was not gracefully handling invalid value detection. Now invalid values are reported but handled and atmospherics continues. Sometimes very large (or very small) values can result from extremely energetic explosions or fires, so they need to be noted but gracefully cleaned up and execution continues.
- Fixed client sync animators could be causing position issues.
- Fixed signs not being able to be placed
- Fixed join serialize and deserialize was not ordered, so objects had to wait for their parents. Now join thing data is sent ordered, so objects know their parents will exist. This optimizes, especially for large worlds, as things had to wait for their parent to exist. Additionally, it cuts down significantly on the data sent as physics data is stripped from objects that are not being physics updated. Possibly fixes desync on join where objects are at weird offsets.
- Fixed StationContents were being sync'd with index of int type, unnecessary, so now being sync with byte (max is 17)
