Nitrolizer & Dedicated Server Fixes lay the groundwork for atmospheric changes

As we head towards the atmospheric changes that we discussed previously there is new content we want that lays the groundwork. This week is an example of that. The Nitrolizer extends the ability to get nitrogen, which you can use to make safer atmospheres in future when O2/CO2 toxicity comes into play in a future update.

We've also continued to work very closely with the community, both here in steam and on discord, to identify and fix serious issues both with the base game and particularly with dedicated servers. As always you will see these efforts continue front and center with each of our updates. Please do reach out to us via these channels. While we are not always able to get issues fixed immediately, we can always use your experiences to frame out how to fix them in future.

New Content: The Nitrolizer

To continue to expand the atmospheric engineering challenges in the game, we're adding the Nitrolyzer. It takes in equal parts oxygen and nitrogen, and a lot of power, to create a dirty mix of N2O. Players will have to decide how they want use this mixed output gas. They can recycle it through the Nitrolyzer at lower production efficiencies, refilter it into pure gases, or just use the mixed output directly. This allows players to more easily access the high temperature combustion provided by N2O, increasing furnace temperatures, and gas generator power amounts.

This Nitrolyzer also comes equipped with an integrated IC10 slot. Players wanting to program their way around (or into) problems will be able to slot in a chip, and easily access the Nitrolyzer and two other devices, without out having to clutter their piping with extra housings and wires. Over the coming weeks, we'll be revisiting more beloved atmospheric devices, giving them IC10 slots, updating their models, and balancing some of their behaviours.

Dedicated Server Fixes

Many fixes and improvements have been made to the dedicated server most notable are constant master server advertising while server is paused. The server now saves before pausing to ensure no data loss. You can now run server command from any connected client. This makes it much easier to access the server without using a CLI. It also helps Linux servers as the input buffer is still quite buggy in the terminal. Click for instructions on how to set it up.

Russian Language Suit Warning Voice

Following on from our work to add the German Language voice pack, we have added a Russian voice pack. Currently this will only be played while the language is set to Russian, but as noted last update we intend to add a separate setting for this in future. Our Stationeers community is an amazing global community of players, and we will continue to develop voice packs working on order of the largest users of the game.

Your support makes this possible

The major refactor has been a huge milestone for us and we think you can already see the tremendous success. Your support through bug reporting, suggestions, and direct involvement with our team on discord makes a tremendous difference.

If you like the progress we have made, please consider taking a moment to leave a positive review. This makes a great deal of difference to the project. We have worked hard on this project now for five years, and we feel confident the game is substantially improved from when we started. Many projects steer clear of the hard tasks, and we are proud to have taken them on.

Changelog v0.2.3525.17189