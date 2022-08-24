 Skip to content

Mini Metro update for 24 August 2022

Mini Metro now stopping in Tashkent, Uzbekistan!

Mini Metro update for 24 August 2022 · Last edited by Wendy

Greetings, commuters!

Mini Metro is now stopping in Uzbekistan’s capital city: Tashkent! Explore Central Asia’s first underground metro and navigate the Chatkal mountains and Chirchiq river all while delivering Tashkent’s over 2.5 million commuters to their destinations.

While you test your problem solving skills as you travel across the world, be sure to check out Mini Metro’s all-new histogram-style leaderboards. You’ll be able to see how you rank amongst players from across the globe.

As always, we have endless gratitude for our players who continue to create thriving cities all around the world! We hope you enjoy your trip to Uzbekistan and we can’t wait to see how you tackle Tashkent :D See you next time!

