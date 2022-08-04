Improved economy improvements, net code, and various bug fixes

259: Early Access 0.12.96 - August 3, 2022 11:10 PM EST

• Made some critical improvements. ☺

• Improved party net code. It is leaner and meaner, now.

• Fixed Tornado's (DRU) indicated ice damage on its tooltip.

• Fixed a bug related to how Gravity Flux sometimes removes Stasis Field (ENC) from the wrong target when you slay a mob.

• The trade window's gold input now only accepts integers. It will also validate the gold value as you type it in case it exceeds your current gold (or other limits). Overall the gold input works much better and provides better feedback.

• Made some adjustments to prevent the grayed out item bug when looting.

• Fixed Wyvern's full set bonus for real this time.