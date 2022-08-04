259: Early Access 0.12.96 - August 3, 2022 11:10 PM EST
• Made some critical improvements. ☺
• Improved party net code. It is leaner and meaner, now.
• Fixed Tornado's (DRU) indicated ice damage on its tooltip.
• Fixed a bug related to how Gravity Flux sometimes removes Stasis Field (ENC) from the wrong target when you slay a mob.
• The trade window's gold input now only accepts integers. It will also validate the gold value as you type it in case it exceeds your current gold (or other limits). Overall the gold input works much better and provides better feedback.
• Made some adjustments to prevent the grayed out item bug when looting.
• Fixed Wyvern's full set bonus for real this time.
Nevergrind Online update for 4 August 2022
Improved economy improvements, net code, and various bug fixes
259: Early Access 0.12.96 - August 3, 2022 11:10 PM EST
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update