 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nevergrind Online update for 4 August 2022

Improved economy improvements, net code, and various bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9249456 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

259: Early Access 0.12.96 - August 3, 2022 11:10 PM EST
• Made some critical improvements. ☺
• Improved party net code. It is leaner and meaner, now.
• Fixed Tornado's (DRU) indicated ice damage on its tooltip.
• Fixed a bug related to how Gravity Flux sometimes removes Stasis Field (ENC) from the wrong target when you slay a mob.
• The trade window's gold input now only accepts integers. It will also validate the gold value as you type it in case it exceeds your current gold (or other limits). Overall the gold input works much better and provides better feedback.
• Made some adjustments to prevent the grayed out item bug when looting.
• Fixed Wyvern's full set bonus for real this time.

Changed files in this update

Nevergrind Online Depot Depot 853452
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link