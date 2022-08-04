 Skip to content

IDF-ASD update for 4 August 2022

Another Performance improvement

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed colliders on the turrets.
Fixed the smoke when some drones and tanks explode so the duration of the smoke is reduced.
Added the platforms below the turrets to make them more visible and add to the visuals of the game by added more color.

