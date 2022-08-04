Abusive Map Switch Cooldown and More

FEATURES
- If you change map 3 times in an interval of 5 sec in a danger zone, you will be blocked for 4 sec. If you are in a fight, you will be blocked 10 sec.
- NPCs spawn cooldown can go to 70% to 100 % of the duration set. For example, boss will spawn between 21 and 30 minutes.
- In game screenshot default key changed to None. If you are having black screenshots with steam, update the key bind setting so the in game screenshot feature use another key than F12.
CONTENT
- Added new reputation points cosmetics Sleeveless Long Suit.
BALANCE
- Normal desert's eagle now deals 75 melee damage.
- Increased dodge cooldown from 6 to 10 sec to encourage normal melee attacks.
- Reduced basic wooden sword agility requirement to 15.
