0.80 is live!

Hello everyone! We've been reading your feedback and have a boatload of little fixes and improvements to implement. But, for right now, we're focusing on the ones that seem to drive people craziest.

IMPROVEMENTS

During gameplay only, you can no longer accidentally click outside the window and pause the game. The cursor should be locked within the window during gameplay and unlocked when gameplay ends.

Caps the framerate when the game launches; previously would run "as fast as possible" until reaching the gameplay scene.

Max framerate increased, was previously capped at 60fps. Temporarily boosted to 120fps until I do more research on this.

Slightly easier to get S rank.

Scoring system slightly updated behind the scenes to accommodate other fixes.

BUGS