Day-one Patch

Alright, you got me. It's technically the day after release, but since Vespa launched after dark yesterday, this is technically a first day-patch! Just some subtle improvements.
[Vesion 1.01]
-[Added] At the request of a certain someone, some additional adaptive dialogue was added between/after certain questions.
-[Added] The "Backspace" key on the keyboard is now also mapped to BACK.
-[Fixed] A typo or two.
-[Fixed] A minor bug regarding input handling.
-[Accessibility] Made the font a bit easier to read (more contrast).
