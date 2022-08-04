 Skip to content

Vespa's Test update for 4 August 2022

Day-one Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9249269 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Alright, you got me. It's technically the day after release, but since Vespa launched after dark yesterday, this is technically a first day-patch! Just some subtle improvements.

[Vesion 1.01]
-[Added] At the request of a certain someone, some additional adaptive dialogue was added between/after certain questions.
-[Added] The "Backspace" key on the keyboard is now also mapped to BACK.

-[Fixed] A typo or two.
-[Fixed] A minor bug regarding input handling.

-[Accessibility] Made the font a bit easier to read (more contrast).

