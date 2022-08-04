 Skip to content

The Mortuary Assistant update for 4 August 2022

Version 1.0.27 Update

Build 9249264 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Miscellaneous:
  • Change the second to last pad scribble so to not be confused with the house of Invidious
  • Added more possession hint events to bodies
  • Sound level adjustments on a few events.
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed an issue with frame rates going crazy if Vsync was turned off. You can now turn off Vsync and choose a target frame rate.
  • Fixed a potential soft lock issue in the tutorial that could cause the back button to not work.
  • Fixed a sigil that was not rendering making it impossible to find.
  • Fixed lighting issues in some of the ending events.
  • Bug fixing on various events
  • Fixed minor spelling issues

