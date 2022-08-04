Version 1.0.27 Update

_

Patch Notes

_

Miscellaneous:

Change the second to last pad scribble so to not be confused with the house of Invidious

Added more possession hint events to bodies

Sound level adjustments on a few events.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue with frame rates going crazy if Vsync was turned off. You can now turn off Vsync and choose a target frame rate.

Fixed a potential soft lock issue in the tutorial that could cause the back button to not work.

Fixed a sigil that was not rendering making it impossible to find.

Fixed lighting issues in some of the ending events.

Bug fixing on various events

Fixed minor spelling issues

And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the The Mortuary Assistant Bugs and Feedback Thread or on the relevant channels on the DREADXP Discord.