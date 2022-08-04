- Fixed: Kita would spawn without thorns in its model in some situations.
- Fixed: Black screen after entering a dungeon or exiting it with evoked creatures.
- Fixed: Shaz would become invulnerable in some situations after being turned to sheep.
- Fixed: Breor would get stuck in the preparation animation in some situations.
- Fixed: Damage increase synergy would not activate in Melkran.
- Fixed: Clawoo would target and attack the player during its special even if the player is invisible.
- Fixed: Clawoo special attack claw would not hit the target in some situations.
- Fixed: Kita stuck in the jump animation after being hit.
- Fixed: Wrong translation for the Healing Flower ability of Kita.
- Fixed: Artifact would duplicate after changing its slot's quality.
Adore update for 4 August 2022
0.11.0.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
