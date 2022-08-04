 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Adore update for 4 August 2022

0.11.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9249251 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: Kita would spawn without thorns in its model in some situations.
  • Fixed: Black screen after entering a dungeon or exiting it with evoked creatures.
  • Fixed: Shaz would become invulnerable in some situations after being turned to sheep.
  • Fixed: Breor would get stuck in the preparation animation in some situations.
  • Fixed: Damage increase synergy would not activate in Melkran.
  • Fixed: Clawoo would target and attack the player during its special even if the player is invisible.
  • Fixed: Clawoo special attack claw would not hit the target in some situations.
  • Fixed: Kita stuck in the jump animation after being hit.
  • Fixed: Wrong translation for the Healing Flower ability of Kita.
  • Fixed: Artifact would duplicate after changing its slot's quality.

Changed files in this update

Adore Content Depot 1074621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link