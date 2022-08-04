Early Access Update (0.8.4)

Hi there Chicken fans!

This one was a long time coming. I am excited to announce that Early Access update is finally here!

My latest trailer is out too, check it out:

What's new:

Complete graphical overhaul, including new chicken model and animations.

New Item menu.

Batteries! Now you can recycle items you find to make batteries, useful to operate some of the tools.

New hats and new items.

Teleporters to fast travel between spots on the map. You unlock them with floppies.

24 translations, including English, Chinese (Traditional), Czech, Dutch, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, Sinhala, Arabic.

A flying Chicken Drone! You unlock it after collecting all floppies.

Single-screen co-op.

Public Domain, classical music.

LOTS of bug fixes, performance fixes and more.

More sound effects and particle effects.

A layer of polish.

NOTE

If you experience issues with save files or camera, please uninstall the game and reinstall.

Early Access Difference

You will notice that floppy discs are scattered around the Farmland. This is a freebie for Early Access players to show my gratitude for your support. Full version will require players to unlock all eggs to obtain a floppy in each section of the game.

Meanwhile, the Jungle, Sand, and Arctic levels are under maintenance. These will be polished and made available again in the full release of the game.