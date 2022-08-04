- Friendly fire should no longer occur when using abilities while having weapons equipped which have elemental bonuses
- Fix sessions with 3 out of 4 players not being displayed in search results
Dungeons of Sundaria update for 4 August 2022
Fix friendly fire and valid sessions not displayed
Patchnotes via Steam Community
