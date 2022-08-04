- Fixed loop on robot when not being able to find cloaked solo character.
- Fixed a bug with stealth not finishing on killing the guards in the spy quest.
- Tweaked the balance in the mausoleum sneak sequence.
Colony Ship: A Post-Earth Role Playing Game update for 4 August 2022
Minor ECLSS Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
CSG Content Depot 648411
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update