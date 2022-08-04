 Skip to content

Colony Ship: A Post-Earth Role Playing Game update for 4 August 2022

Minor ECLSS Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9248791 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed loop on robot when not being able to find cloaked solo character.
  • Fixed a bug with stealth not finishing on killing the guards in the spy quest.
  • Tweaked the balance in the mausoleum sneak sequence.

