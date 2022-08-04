v. 1.0.1f1

Hello Gridrunners! As always, our dev team uses your feedback to continuously improve the gaming experience! Here are this weeks patch notes!
[ADD] In the Notes app, the scroll position of each note is saved.
[UPDATE] cat requires file extensions.
[UPDATE] curl requires file extensions for non-webpage files (ex: abm.com/robots.txt).
[UPDATE] Legal Terms Popup now appears in the menu and features cleaner, more transparent language.
[FIX] Drag component on File Explorer consumed a click, causing an unresponsive feeling when interacting with files and directories.
[FIX] Visual inconsistencies in settings.
[FIX] HTML text could pop up before rendering styled text when typed out character by character in cutscene dialogue.
