Update v2.0.2 | Now available on Experimental!

Hello again!
The next patch for V2 Experimental is now available. Same as before, this is mainly bug fixes and minor tweaks / other changes.
BALANCE CHANGES:
- Lowered the speed multiplier on Vanguard from 0.2x to 0.15x
- Increased the overall difficulty of Bloodlust
- Increased Torrent health from 50 to 80
- Enabled the wall arena modifier on Bloodlust
OTHER CHANGES:
- Improved totem card audio pitching (uses own channel now)
- Further cleaned up the module selection screen
BUG FIXES:
- Fixed burning a card you have previously picked from still appearing
- Fixed black market achievement not being given at level 50
- Fixed purchased black market items not showing as unlocked right away
- Fixed "Black Market" reward from not appearing properly in-game
- Fixed Black Market not properly taking away crystals when buying an item
- Fixed passive ability replacing wrong text component
- Fixed healing totem not detecting ship collisions
- Fixed decimal point rounding on ship stats
Changed depots in experimental branch