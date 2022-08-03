Update v2.0.2 | Now available on Experimental!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello again!

The next patch for V2 Experimental is now available. Same as before, this is mainly bug fixes and minor tweaks / other changes.

BALANCE CHANGES:

Lowered the speed multiplier on Vanguard from 0.2x to 0.15x

Increased the overall difficulty of Bloodlust

Increased Torrent health from 50 to 80

Enabled the wall arena modifier on Bloodlust

OTHER CHANGES:

Improved totem card audio pitching (uses own channel now)

Further cleaned up the module selection screen

BUG FIXES: