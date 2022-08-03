 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Neon Sundown update for 3 August 2022

Update v2.0.2 | Now available on Experimental!

Share · View all patches · Build 9248650 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello again!

The next patch for V2 Experimental is now available. Same as before, this is mainly bug fixes and minor tweaks / other changes.

BALANCE CHANGES:
  • Lowered the speed multiplier on Vanguard from 0.2x to 0.15x
  • Increased the overall difficulty of Bloodlust
  • Increased Torrent health from 50 to 80
  • Enabled the wall arena modifier on Bloodlust
OTHER CHANGES:
  • Improved totem card audio pitching (uses own channel now)
  • Further cleaned up the module selection screen
BUG FIXES:
  • Fixed burning a card you have previously picked from still appearing
  • Fixed black market achievement not being given at level 50
  • Fixed purchased black market items not showing as unlocked right away
  • Fixed "Black Market" reward from not appearing properly in-game
  • Fixed Black Market not properly taking away crystals when buying an item
  • Fixed passive ability replacing wrong text component
  • Fixed healing totem not detecting ship collisions
  • Fixed decimal point rounding on ship stats

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 9248650
Neon Sundown (MacOS) Depot 1721871
Neon Sundown (Windows) Depot 1721872
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link