Magefall .25 Patch

The first patch post early access launch is here with some improvements based on feedback!
Performance
- Quality settings have been changed from low/medium/high to light/full but with more robust differences between the settings.
- Light lowers or disables post processing and disables world physics. Enemies that were blasted across the map would interact with all the destructible causing chains of physics which could cause a performance strain.
- General physics settings were also tweaked to help lessen any major slowdown events.
Quality of Life
- Spell casts will no longer remove the casted spell from the selected spell slot. Having to re-press the spell button to recast was adding unnecessary required actions.
- Spell casts will now also not reset if interrupted. If casting was stopped the cast timer will pick up where it left off if its still the selected spell. Switching spells will still reset the cast time.
- Spell cast times have been lowered across the board. Cast times can give those big spells a more impactful/satisfying feeling but some of the bigger spells were 2 second cast times which just felt too long. Spells saw .2 - 1s reductions.
Balance
- Enemy projectile attack damage has been increased as well as a chance of speed increase.
- Seeking projectile faster and better tracking.
- Blue runner elementals had their move speed and explosion radius increased.
- Player ward now decays if held down.
- Boss elemental health and damage slightly increased.
Finally some minor spell fixes:
- Fixed a bug where spell tool tips would not show if the spell was on cooldown was fixed.
- Starfall accuracy increased
- Suncall should no longer bounce when hitting an enemy
- Cluster bomb damage fixed
Changed files in this update