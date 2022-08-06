Patch v1.5 released!

• Introducing Map Markers for Key Doors and Portals

• Fix for the switch of one of the map13 lifts

• Pull fixes from GZDoom, post-4.8.2

• New movement code - the player starts and stops moving a lot quicker, less "sliding" - this change will be optional

• New Special item: Hand of Necromancy (It raises the dead)

• "Classic" mode - which removes the new Hand of Necromancy and makes the gameplay more similar to what it was before this update_Fixed skybox for some maps

• Hand of Necromancy item revive the monster who is the closest to the player

• Added more Hand of Necromancy items, max amount is now 10

• Added markers for map transition portals

• Added a cap to max speed with the new movement mode

• map05: Switched Fire Key with Yellow potion spot, Fire Key is now close to the Golem item

If your saves dont work, you need to download the previous version via the beta branch, here is how to do it:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1898610/discussions/0/3421062490360410047/