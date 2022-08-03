 Skip to content

MakePlace update for 3 August 2022

The Room Update

New features:

  • Create new rooms

    • Select a wall, then click on the 'Create Room' button
    • The new room will be a square with sides the length of the selected wall

  • Adjust room dimensions by clicking on the floor or ceiling

    • The room will grow/shrink from the green anchor point

  • Move rooms around by drag-clicking the floor or ceiling

  • Add walls by splitting a wall into 2

    • While holding Ctrl, drag the green anchor line to the desired point, then clicking on the anchor line

  • When scaling or rotating a wall, the green anchor line will determine the side of the wall that stays put

  • Undo and redo all room and wall actions using Ctrl+Z and Ctrl+Y

