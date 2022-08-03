The Room Update

New features:
-
Create new rooms
- Select a wall, then click on the 'Create Room' button
- The new room will be a square with sides the length of the selected wall
-
Adjust room dimensions by clicking on the floor or ceiling
- The room will grow/shrink from the green anchor point
-
Move rooms around by drag-clicking the floor or ceiling
-
Add walls by splitting a wall into 2
- While holding Ctrl, drag the green anchor line to the desired point, then clicking on the anchor line
-
When scaling or rotating a wall, the green anchor line will determine the side of the wall that stays put
-
Undo and redo all room and wall actions using Ctrl+Z and Ctrl+Y
Changed files in this update